New tram line to link Alicante with Sant Joan Hospital

President of the Valencia Generalitat, Ximo Puig, announced today (Monday, September 21) the construction of a new tram line to link Alicante city with Sant Joan hospital.

THIS is in addition to completing the modernisation of the Line 9 (Benidorm-Denia) and the drafting of a project to link the tram with the Renfe station.

-- Advertisement --



Puig said the Generalitat will invest €640 million in expanding the FGV network.

This will see the resumption of works on Metrovalencia Line 10, which will connect the city centre with the Nazaret neighbourhood, and its extension to the Marina.

A further new line has been announced in the Metrovalencia network, which will connect the Hospital de La Fe with Alicante station, passing through the Malilla neighbourhood.

During this morning’s general policy debate, Puig also confirmed the deployment of the Valencian Artificial Intelligence Strategy, an investment of €90 million, and the promotion of new technological sectors to push and transform traditional Valencian industries, for which €50 million has been budgeted.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!