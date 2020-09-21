New tram line to link Alicante with Sant Joan Hospital

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
NEW LINES: Alicante city passengers will be able to travel directly to Sant Joan Hospital. CREDIT: Flickr

President of the Valencia Generalitat, Ximo Puig, announced today (Monday, September 21) the construction of a new tram line to link Alicante city with Sant Joan hospital.

THIS is in addition to completing the modernisation of the Line 9 (Benidorm-Denia) and the drafting of a project to link the tram with the Renfe station.

-- Advertisement --

Puig said the Generalitat will invest €640 million in expanding the FGV network.

This will see the resumption of works on Metrovalencia Line 10, which will connect the city centre with the Nazaret neighbourhood, and its extension to the Marina.

A further new line has been announced in the Metrovalencia network, which will connect the Hospital de La Fe with Alicante station, passing through the Malilla neighbourhood.


During this morning’s general policy debate, Puig also confirmed the deployment of the Valencian Artificial Intelligence Strategy, an investment of €90 million, and the promotion of new technological sectors to push and transform traditional Valencian industries, for which €50 million has been budgeted.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!





Previous articleAnticipating rain so dry stream beds being cleared
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here