Meghan Markle has sacked the Barrister that representing her in her newspaper Lawsuit case by replacing him for his arch-rival!

The Duchess of Sussex has sacked the barrister leading her legal battle against a national newspaper, his firm also recently represented actor Johhny Depp. The barrister has been replaced with one of his arch-rivals, the court case resumes today.

David Sherborne, whose clients have included Diana, Princess of Wales, and more recently the actor Johnny Depp, will no longer act for the duchess when the case against the Mail on Sunday continues, it has been confirmed. Mr Sherborne lost the first pre-trial hearing in May. As a result, the duchess was ordered to pay the newspaper £67,888 in legal costs.

Who is David Sherborne? The lawyer representing Meghan Markle and Johnny Depp, the dashing, floppy-haired lawyer was a prominent figure in the Leveson Inquiry, arguing the case for celebrities whose privacy had been violated via phone hacking orchestrated by newspapers including The News of the World.



Justin Rushbrooke, QC, has confirmed to the media that he will represent the former television actress in future hearings. The QC is said to have impressed her when standing in for Mr Sherborne while he was busy representing Mr Depp in his defamation claim against The Sun newspaper. There was also speculation in media law circles that the duchess, 39, had ditched Mr Sherborne in solidarity with Amber Heard, Mr Depp’s former wife, who has accused the actor of domestic violence.

Justin Rushbrooke, QC, also represented Sir Cliff Richard in his liable case against the BBC and won.

‘No love lost’

It is understood there is no love lost between Mr Sherborne and Mr Rushbrooke, who both work out of the chambers 5RB. A source described them as “chalk and cheese”. Mr Sherborne has faced grumbling for a keenness to engage with the media, often appearing on the steps of court with his wig perched atop his bouffant hair – the wearing of wigs outside court remains frowned upon by the Bar.

