Madeleine McCann Suspect’s German Lawyer claims to have ‘Bombshell’ Evidence

The lawyer acting on behalf of main suspect Christian ‘B’ claims to have new bombshell evidence clearing him of the toddler’s murder.

Madeleine McCann ‘Bombshell’ Evidence?

THE lawyer for the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case claims to have found new bombshell evidence that he says will clear his client. Christian B is in a German prison serving time for the rape of an elderly American pensioner in the Algarve Portugal. He recently lost his appeal for early release on that case.

Convicted paedophile Christian B, 43, was identified by German police earlier this year as the man responsible for the three-year-old’s abduction in 2007. However, Christian’s lawyer, Friedrich Fulscher, insists they have the wrong man.

He said, quote: “I cannot go into details but it is very significant and involves someone who has provided me with vital information. When I reveal it you will fall off your chair. The prosecutor said more than three months ago my client was responsible but since then nothing and we haven’t even been able to see their files. I found new details on my first trip and I have been back again to follow it up. I’m confident this case will not go to court and the British media will lose interest in my client.”

German media has already started to question why nothing has moved on the case after June’s sensational revelations that Christian B was the key suspect. His old allotment was excavated in the search for evidence last month. Blue plastic bags full of items, including a child’s blue bucket and spade, were taken away for forensic investigation. However, since then, nothing has been mentioned on the results of the examinations. This has led to speculation there is nothing to tie him with Madeleine’s abduction.

Christian B has twice been convicted of sex crimes against young girls. The suspect is believed to have been leading a “transient lifestyle” at the time, as he travelled frequently between Portugal and Germany. He has been pinned in the area at the time of Madeleine’s disappearance, having taken a 30-minute phone call an hour before she went missing.

In fact, Christian B has been linked with the disappearances of several children over the past 25 years, including that of a six-year-old boy in Portugal in 1996 and a five-year-old girl in Germany in 2015.

The key to the case is the testimony of convicted burglar Helge Busching, who was recently tracked down to Corsica. It is understood that he contacted the Met Police Operation Grange unit in 2017 while he was in custody in Greece on people trafficking charges. Christian B’s lawyer, Mr Fulscher said: “You really have to ask why Helge Busching waited so long to offer this information to the police if it was so crucial.”

The media, the police, and Madeleine’s parents are still waiting for the lawyer to release the so-called Bombshell Evidence.

