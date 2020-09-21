Leroy Merlin being praised once again!

Leroy Merlin are being praised because of their 2020 Sustainability Report due to their guaranteed loyalty to their responsibilities, and honourable company.

Each year, the company prepares for the report, and each year they have been able to follow guidelines and foundation of rules and regulations. Leroy Merlin being celebrate once again.

They now understand as a company that they have to be a leader to be able to stay relevant. Leroy Merlin have concentrated on making the business more environmentally friendly, by trying to take responsibility for their actions. Focusing on consumption, circular economy and by reducing the potential impact of their activities.

Leroy Merlin have been the first company to make solutions, such as sustainable energy. One of their competitive aspects is achieving 450 million euros in sustainable solutions for the home and currently 77.8% of wood products have a sustainable origin. They have managed to reduce 26.6% waste generation and recycling 79% of what they generate.

They have given themselves the goal of reducing emissions in the logistics and reducing their carbon footprint by 10%. They are contributing to creating a better world, celebrating the future generations. The business has a very ethical business model strategy which impacts positively in the citizens and their environment.

The company allows their 14,000 employees to make suggestions and have a work in the business, which is why it advocates stable and quality employment. The employees are the pillars to the business.

Leroy Merlin also have opened a campus of training, whose goal is to create learning experiences amongst their employees, more than 264,000 hours of training was provided, which was a 25.3% increase compared to 2018 and an investment as much as 3.4 million euros.

The company is a big believer in not leaving anyone behind, so they will try that bit harder to keep their employees happy, as well as their stakeholders. Leroy Merlin has 2.3% of people with disability, they have a higher rate of employees with disability than most companies, accepting everyone. They have put a lot of money into volunteering, training and listening, and it has paid off as they have been awarded many different prizes.

