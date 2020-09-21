MASKS are a necessary part of life now and obviously incredibly important to protect people around us. It’s true they can be a little uncomfortable and rather annoying. So, we’re asking the question…. Is now the time we all went Total Recall Style with our face coverings?

If you are looking for an alternative face covering, this space helmet style one is going viral. It’s made with a see-through bubble at the front and a washable fabric head and neck covering over the back.

Sure it might look a little unusual, but it does mean you’re basically sealed in a little bubble, it may feel like living life in an early 90’s sci-fi movie, or in a goldfish bowl depending on how you view life.

The MicroClimate AIR has a built-in ventilation system, which uses ‘high-powered fans’ to pull air through filters in the mask. The idea is for the helmet to remain ‘fresh and fog-free’.

The description explains: ‘From Uber to airline, AIR by MicroClimate™ will keep you comfortable the whole trip. AIR filters both inlet air and outlet air through HEPA filters that are in front of and behind our fans. ‘AIR’s acrylic visor enables an unobstructed view of the face. The user can also wear glasses without interference too.’ It has a cloth neck seal and padding to make it more comfortable at the bottom. Of course, being in a see-through bubble, it also avoids the awkward communication problems that come with a standard mask.

If now is the time we all went Total Recall Style with our face coverings, then we better start saving.

It comes with a price tag a little higher than a €5 face mask – the helmet currently costs €165.

Along with everything else we own these days, from our phones, watches and cigarettes, it also needs to be recharged.

It only has a four-hour battery life so you would struggle with a long day out or would need two to alternate throughout the day. Or perhaps a portable battery pack depending on the charging system.

At the minute, it’s only available for shipping in the U.S., but if you’re sold on the idea, look out for international shipping being added in the near future.

