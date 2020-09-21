Illegal street vendors in Alicante fined up to €3,000

Four illegal street vendors in Alicante have been fined up to €3,000 each and more than 110 kilos of fruit seized and a police sweep.



TEN officers from the the city’s ‘Fox Unit’ homed in on three unlicensed points of sale, resulting in four people being reported and issued fines of between €600 and €3,000.

A total of 110 kilos of grapes, mandarins and garlic which were ‘being sold fraudulently’ were confiscated.

According to police sources, the action was taken on Saturday morning, following police surveillance to ‘locate and intercept illegal food stalls’ on public roads.

“The seized merchandise was being sold on the street, and did not comply with the necessary sanitary measures for its distribution and conservation,” said Alicante Local Police in a statement.

“The illegal distribution and commercialisation is considered a very serious infraction in the ordinance for carrying out commercial activity on public roads without the mandatory municipal authorisation.”

