Hiker who went missing in Pollensa turns up safe and sound

A HIKER missing in Pollensa has turned up safe and sound two days after he disappeared without a trace.

The Guardia Civil reported the 43-year old called managed to get mobile cover first thing on Sunday morning in the rocky area of Es Mirador de Ses Coves Blancas where he found himself and call his family.

Emergency teams immediately went to find him.

The rescued hiker reportedly set out alone on Friday, driving to Pollenca and walking for about an hour and a half with the idea of taking photos of the Rei Castle ruins and cliffs at Cala Sant Vicenç.

As soon as his family reported him missing on Saturday rescue teams made up of GREIIM Guardia Civil mountain rescue specialists, territorial patrols and the helicopter air service, supported by Local Police and the Mallorca fire service, swung into action to try and locate him.

