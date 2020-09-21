Here to help: Joanne Mander the Relationship Counsellor

Joanne Mander is a very passionate and supportive counsellor who offer couples and relationship counselling via her successful online service. She’s here to help.

-- Advertisement --



JOANNE MANDER has dedicated her career to helping those in need and prides herself on being able to support people to grow and develop.

Joanne started as an Occupational Therapist in the NHS where she was able to support patients through change and readjustment to new circumstances after illness or injury.

It was in this role that she gained a privileged insight into people’s lives, relationships and dynamics within families, which helped shape her own future; later establishing Joanne Mander Relationship Counselling.

Her practice is now solely based online meaning that couples, individuals and families can be helped from their own homes during these uncertain times; working with her clients so they can achieve happier, stronger and more fulfilling relationships.

Joanne understands the importance of relationship counselling having gone through the experience herself and her online couples counselling sessions are a preferable way for many couples to share.

Each counselling session is welcoming, relaxed and interspersed with humour to put you at ease.

Many of Joanne’s clients have explained how easy she is to talk and open up to, even about the most intimate topics, and that they feel comfortable doing so.

They have described her as a kind, warm and empathetic counsellor, which is desperately needed by people currently.

With so much going on in the world right now, many people are afraid to really open up to someone, deciding instead to voice their problems social media.

However, this is not the solution.

Thankfully, Joanne is here to help and to talk to, as she actively listens to your individual stories helping you understand how important it is to be heard.

You will try new techniques, as well as negotiate some changes and different ways of doing things, and it is within these new perspectives, techniques and agreed changes, where relationship can achieve big wins.

Her counselling experience also extends to other settings including CAHMS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service), Sure Start Centres and Dads Talk (a free advice and support service).

She has worked with individuals to explore many relationship issues including, but not limited to; affairs, parenting issues, communication problems, and domestic abuse.

Joanne is a fully qualified Relationship/Couples Counsellor, holding an MA in Relationship Therapy allowing her to work with individuals, couples and families.

Choosing Joanne Mander to help you navigate your relationship is an investment well worth making and will help you bring the happiness back to any relationship.

Please click the link to see whether Joanne can help you today.

Thank you for reading “Here to help: Joanne Mander the Relationship Counsellor”, for more National and International news, visit the Euro Weekly News website.