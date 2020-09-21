Florists in Valencia issue SOS to help revive wilting trade

Florists in the centre of Valencia have issued a direct plea to the city council for help reviving wilting trade.

Many of the traders with street stalls claim to have lost up to 90 per cent of their business due to the coronavirus pandemic and the remodelling of Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

-- Advertisement --



The florists told Las Provincias, “we have lost all the people who were passing through, but now those who arrive by car cannot even park”.

They claim one customer bought 11 individual roses,which cost €30, but ended up having to fork out a further €200 after being fined for parking ‘for two minutes’ in a loading and unloading area close to the stall in the popular square.

The traders are appealing directly to the city council to create ‘express parking’ zones to help revitalise business.

“We would like you to listen to us and let customers park quickly on certain dates either in front of the Post Office or in the centre of the square because we need to survive,” María Dolores Rodas told the publication.

Amonther florist said “people cannot take two planters by bus, therefore, we ask that they (the council) allow parking in the square on certain days.”

Meanwhile, the Valencian delegation of the Employers’ Association of Florists of Spain, has asked the Councillor for Cemeteries, Alejandro Ramón, to start preparing the necessary protocols “to see if they can be in place on October 1 so we can celebrate the All Saints’ Day (November 1) because this is when many florists sell 50 per cent of their annual turnover”.

Spokesperson, Gabriel Lliso, said the councillor had previously “transmitted reassuring words” that “everything possible will be done to facilitate, in these difficult times, that Valencians can pay their respects to the deceased”.

The association has also proposed that “florists can have more direct access to take orders from clients who cannot approach the cemeteries”, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Members are requesting that customers be allowed to queue outside the florists’ and want an extension of the current opening hours (9am to 5pm) to 8am to 6pm, with an appointment system if it’s deemed necessary.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!