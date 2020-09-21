Electrifying news: Orihuela gets two more electric car charging points

Electrifying news for Orihuela as the City Council has added another two electric car charging points to the city.

WITH European Mobility Week in full gear, the Mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, has presented the new charging points located in the vicinity of the Ociopía Shopping Centre car park.

These two new recharging points have been added to the other seven double recharging points launched by the Orihuela City Council.

Charging points have already been installed in the areas of Desamparados, La Aparecida, La Murada, Playa Flamenca, San Bartolomé, Torremendo and in the centre of Orihuela.

Currently, the municipality of Orihuela has more than 700 users of electric vehicles.

The Councillor for the Environment, Dámaso Aparicio, Institutional Delegate of the Valencian Community of Iberdrola , Ibán Molina, and the Commercial Delegate, Joaquín Longares were all at the launch held this morning, September 21.

“Two other fast charging stations will come into service on the Orihuela coast, specifically in the vicinity of the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre car park,” announced Dámaso Aparicio.

Following this announcement, Aparicio continued, “Orihuela becomes the most important city in the province of Alicante and one of the first in the Valencian Community with recharging points for electric vehicles in public facilities.”

Ibán Molina explained that these new infrastructures “are made up of double fast chargers, 50 kilowatts (kW), available 24 hours a day and will allow the charging of up to six vehicles simultaneously.

“Users of these points will recharge the battery of their electric cars with 100% green energy, from renewable generation sources, with a certificate of guarantee of origin (GdOs).”

“Orihuela takes another step in this line of firm commitment that we have been carrying out since the previous legislature to make our municipality a sustainable city, with the best resources and putting the possible means to promote that our neighbors become aware and get involved in these initiatives,” Emilio Bascuñana proudly stated.

