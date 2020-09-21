EARLIER this year, Howard Holland took on a new project to re-launch the Rooftop restaurant in Puerto Banus and he wanted to come up with new ideas to help promote the restaurant one of which was to try and work alongside a local charity therefore helping both parties.

With this in mind, he met with Lily Van Tongeren a representative of Triple A Animal Rescue Centre Marbella to tell her about his idea and it was agreed that for all new customers to the restaurant, who booked a table and mentioned Triple A, the Rooftop restaurant would donate 20 per cent of their paid bill to help the charity to cope with the hundreds of cats and dogs in its care.

Unfortunately, due to increased restrictions the restaurant closed, however, after a conversation with a good friend of his Carolina, it was decided to still launch DINE and DONATE to help Triple A.

They are rolling-out this idea to local restaurants and offer them the chance to join in this initiative, by donating a percentage of their restaurant bill to Triple A, hopefully helping the restaurants in these difficult times, as well as giving diners the chance to help Triple A by enjoying a meal out.

If you would like to help all these cats and dogs, please log on to www.tripleamarbella.org / Facebook @tripleamarbella / Instagram @tripleamarbellaoficialdogs, to see the up-to-date list of restaurants that have already joined this very worthy cause.

If you are a restauranteur and would like to participate, please contact the organisers at dineanddonatecds@gmail.com or WhatsApp +34 659 644 040.

Please note you can choose to donate any amount between 5 per cent and 20 per cent of your customer’s bill when they mention Triple A as well as choosing the times and days you would like to participate.

Currently the following restaurants have already agreed to participate with more joining on a regular basis;

Manuka (Plaza del Mar), Sister´s Taperia (Nueva Andalucia), Villa Toscana Pizza (Banus), Divot Gastro Grill (Banus Golf), Urban Bistro Bar (San Pedro Alcantara), Le Chateaubriant Restaurante (Marbella), but when you book, do mention Triple A.