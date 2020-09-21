Cyclist falls into river

60-year-old cyclist drops into a river Segura, in Molina, Murcia.

A 60-year-old male cyclist accidentally fell into the river Segura on the highway from Molina to Alguazas. The man fell into the river before the old iron railway bridge where he was cycling.

-- Advertisement --



The man managed to pull himself out of the water with the help of other people, the mobile emergency unit were sent to the rescue. He was taken to Molina de Segura hospital, he suffered trauma to the head but didn’t fall unconscious.

They are more explicit tests to be carried out on the man, as they need to investigate the head trauma and other injuries as soon as possible.

Thank you for reading this article, “cyclists falls into river”. For more up-to-date news, visit the Euro Weekly News website.