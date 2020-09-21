Customers at Costa del Sol bar raise huge amount for charity

EVERY Friday, Sarah and Simon Fearing, owners of the Rose and Thistle bar in Duquesa host a quiz with proceeds raised being donated to one of a number of deserving local charities.

Last week saw them being filmed for a forthcoming TV programme and their latest quiz raised €540 for the Charitable Society of St George which helps those in need due to social exclusion in the area.

-- Advertisement --



Equally importantly, they finally reached their ambitious goal of raising a total of €10,000 from their quiz nights for which both they and their customers must be congratulated.

Other charities that have been helped include Pat’s Rescue Retreat, The Royal British Legion, Sotogrande Cat Care Society, Heart Estepona, Luisana Sabinillas, Forgotten Dogs and many more.

Whilst everyone knows about the larger charities, it is the smaller local ones which are often overlooked and are in desperate need of financial support so that the money raised by the Rose and Thistle is incredibly important.

To add to all of this, there was a scare that a young customer had Covid-19 so the couple were forced to close, contact customers, have the bar Ozone and deep cleaned at a moment’s notice, but all was well and they managed to re-open quickly.