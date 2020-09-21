The Cultural Heritage department of Murcia City Council has revamped its audiovisual resources at the Visitors Centre meaning those who visit it will be in for a treat.

-- Advertisement --



THE audiovisual upgrades will allow those who attend the Visitors Centre to learn and discover more from the history of Murcia.

Much of the Cultural heritage of Murcia was inherited from the time of Al-Andalus, which was the name of the Iberian Peninsula given by the Moors during the Middle Ages.

That term is now used by modern historians as an umbrella term for the former Islamic states in Iberia.

The amazing audiovisual experiences at the Visitors Centre mean you will learn the history of Murcia from the IX to XVIII century.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Cultural Heritage of Murcia has revamped its audiovisual resources”, for more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.