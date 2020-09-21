A Top UK Scientist has warned that London is at a ‘critical point’ for lockdown.

Two of Britain’s top scientists are set to address the nation today warning that the UK is at a “critical point” in the fight against coronavirus. Rising infections have now raised the spectre of nationwide lockdown measures with large areas of the Midlands and northern England now confined by restrictions. Later today Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will say that the country faces a “challenging winter period”.

Britain’s most senior government scientists will make the direct appeal to the public today, warning that the coronavirus trend is “heading in the wrong direction.”

As Downing Street considers imposing nationwide curbs to contain a sharp jump in cases, the chief medical officer for England, Chris Whitty, will make a rare live televised address alongside the UK chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance at 12 am Spanish time (11 am UK time) today. The full report will, of course, be covered by the EWN, please check back after 12 midday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned a lockdown is ‘increasingly likely’ in the capital, with measures potentially including a 10 pm curfew on pubs and restaurants and a ban on mingling with other households