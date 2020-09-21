At least 10 people are feared dead and dozens more are trapped in a three-storey building collapse.

Some residents were trying to get out of the building, in the industrial town of Bhiwandi, 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Mumbai, India, after cracks appeared in it in the middle of the night, when it suddenly crashed down, killing and trapping some of its residents.

“Half of the building collapsed and nearly 25 to 26 families are feared trapped,” Pankaj Ashiya, the municipal commissioner of Bhiwandi, told reporters. It is still not clear exactly why the building, which had 54 apartments on three floors, collapsed.

Teams of police, city workers and members of the National Disaster Response Force removed debris in the cramped lanes of the neighbourhood to reach the devastating scene. They were in a panic, trying to reach people calling out for help under the rubble, witnesses say.

One resident, Sharif Ansari, 35, said: “We heard a noise and I noticed that there were cracks on the floor. I woke up my neighbours and my wife and we rushed everyone down.” Ansari said he went back up to alert more people and was on the first floor with some other residents when the building suddenly just collapsed around him, flinging him to the floor- but he managed to somehow survive the fall.

More details to follow later on the fate of the survivors.

