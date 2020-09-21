Bonus for the Valencia region’s healthcare personnel

GENERALITAT president Ximo Puig announced a bonus for personnel in State-run health and care home sectors.

Speaking in the regional parliament in Valencia City today, Puig explained this was compensation for all their efforts in fighting the pandemic during the State of Alarm.

He did not specify dates but said that it would be paid before the end of the year.

Responding indirectly to pressure – and discontent – from primary care employees, Puig confirmed that the contracts of staff engaged during the pandemic would be extended by another six months.

Health centres would also open in the evenings for in-person attention, he said.