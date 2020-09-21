An arsonist that has been caught setting fire to his sister’s flat, is jailed for two year and will be put under surveillance for a year after being discharged.

A twenty-seven-year-old male, Jordan Cook shoved lit documents through his sisters, Jemma letter box, which she shares with her partner, John Bates. Jordan Cook, the fire starter now has the stigma of being an arsonist attached to him by the public.

He was sentenced for pouring accelerant on some paper, and stuffed it through her flats letterbox. Cook was beat in Low Moss Prison, in a jailhouse attack. As he sat there waiting to be sentenced, he was kicked in the head multiple times. The other prisoners must have known about his crime, and will now be attached to the stigma of ‘arsonist sets sisters flat on fire!’

It is said that he was high on drugs, ‘street Valium’ when he performed his crime. He was seized trying to depart the scene, the police saw Cook exiting the main door when he was caught. It can also be seen on CCTV footage of him buying the products to start the fire. As police were told to go to the scene.

The police had all the evidence they needed to prosecute him, his action of buying the products to start the fire, his bus journey to his sisters flat and him exiting the building. They also have the proof of Jordan Cook having issues with his sister and her partner, fuelling his rage to start the fire.

