And the prize goes to….

DESPITE getting off to a damp start last Friday, September 18, after just a few showers, 14 of Montgo Golf Society’s hardiest players continued to return some brilliant scores.

THE stableford prize was won by Nigel Siddall with 42 points, followed by Tom Atkinson with 40 and Neil Carter with 38.

Unfortunately, this was a non-qualifier due to the work being carried out on the course with some of the tees brought forward.

Nearest the pins were won by Nigel and Geoff Willcock, with Nigel, Geoff and George Braddick getting two’s.

Sponsor for the day, John Ross, is still in the UK but the club sent thanks to him for his prizes.

Next week’s competition is the Montgo Golf Society Decanter sponsored by Neil Carter.

