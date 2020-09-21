Adra council tracking down water leaks to increase system efficiency

ADRA council is tracking down water leaks to increase the efficiency of the system and prevent decreases in flow.

The local authority has, via the company which manages the municipal water and sewage system, launched a plan to locate any leaks using ultrasound equipment which detects the characteristic noise of water escaping from pipes.

-- Advertisement --



The council explained the tool has the great advantage of pinpointing where there are leaks on the network without having to dig holes in the road and therefore avoids generalised cuts to supply until the problem can be located.

The network is sectorised into 24 independent zones in Adra, which means that when a leak is identified there are only interruptions to supply in the affected area.

This also allows for an analysis of the zones where there are the greatest number of problems with the water supply network so that action can be taken.

The overall goal, the council said, is to not only provide a better service for residents, but also to make advances in the “hydrological balance” in the municipality, particularly given the shortage of water following a lack of rain in recent years; something the local administration attributes to climate change.

“The current circumstances demand the optimisation of water management and working towards achieving maximum efficiency through innovation and technology in the services”, according to the local authority.

Works on finding leaks have already started in the San Nicolas and seafront promenade areas and will continue in La Curva in the coming weeks, probably at night.

In the event of discovering a leak repairs will be carried out with what the council described as “controlled cuts” in the affected zones.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Adra council tracking down water leaks to up system efficiency ”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Almeria, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!