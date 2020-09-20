A YOUNG man has been injured after falling this morning, Sunday, September 20, from the battlement of the Castillo de Los Templarios, in Ponferrada, León.

Apparently, at 3.11am the young man was left unconscious in an area that was very ​​difficult to access, therefore the help of the Ponferrada firefighters was required. However, upon their arrival, the Municipal Police reported that the intervention of firefighters was not necessary. At the scene, Sacyl staff treated a 25-year-old man who was then transferred in a mobile ICU to El Bierzo Hospital.

The management of the Castle confirmed that the accident concerning the young man took place outside the fortress, in the area of ​​the Barranco al Sil, a “common place for a bottle” or drinking party, in the capital of Bercia.

Police sources have confirmed that the young man was under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred. He suffered bruises and fractures and remains under observation in hospital.

-- Advertisement --

We hope you enjoyed this article “Young man suffers a drunken fall from Castle battlement”.

You may also wish to read “Will you try your hand at the Valencian dish on World Paella Day?”.