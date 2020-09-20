HUNGARIAN airline Wizz Air is setting its sights on Ryanair as it prepares an expansion into Italy.

Ultra-low-cost airline Wizz Air already serves many cities across Europe and some North African destinations along with the Middle East. Early on in the COVID-19 crisis, the airline announced it’s intention to expand.

Now, they have revealed ten new bases and the expansion into Italy is not very popular with rival Ryanair.

The ten new bases will begin operations from October 2020, as other airlines are reducing flights, limiting capacity and postponing expansion plans.

In August the distinctive purple coloured airline, described as Europes greenest airline, announced new bases at Gatwick airport and Doncaster Sheffield in addition to its existing base at London Luton.

The addition of these new routes meant the airline was operating 119 routes to 69 destinations from 11 UK airports.

September 8 , 2020, Wizz Air announced 10 new bases beginning in October including bases in Italy and represent a change in strategy and issue a serious threat to other low-cost carrier operating in this area, especially Ryanair.

Wizz Air is setting its sights on Ryainair with the addition of Catania Airport in Italy a war of attrition has begun.

But who will win in these uncertain times? And, most importantly, what does it mean for customers in the coming year ? Will flights crash or skyrocket in price? It all remains to be seen.

