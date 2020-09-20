Vall del Pop U3A groups meet up

THE U3A Vall del Pop committee is constantly reviewing the latest Covid decrees and alerting group leaders of the ever-changing situation.

“We are endeavouring to balance the needs and desires of some members to restart group activities against the concerns of others of their wish to remain vigilant or self-isolate,” the committee explained.

Groups currently operating: Dining Experience, Keep Fit, Open Forum (Mondays via Zoom), Paddle-tennis (Mondays), Spanish with Pauline, Spanish conversation (via Zoom), Monday Walking Group (limited to 10), Word Addicts (Google), Yarn and Thread.

Groups intending to recommence in September

Creative writing, Goodwill, Latin, Sequence and Ballroom Dancing, Sugar Craft (late September), Wednesday Wanderers (late September-early October)

Groups intending or hoping to recommence in October

Canasta, Monday Walking Group, Cinema (reviewing position), Caring and Sharing. U3A Vall del Pop, consult the www.u3avalldelpop.com website.

“The U3A puts members’ safety first, whilst fully recognising the need for compliance with the Covid rules,” the committee stressed.

“Our actions try to offer safe social contact opportunities wherever safely possible.”