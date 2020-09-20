Torrevieja Auditorium is set for Diana Navarro and her Unexpected tour

Sensational singer Diana Navarro is set to perform her breathtaking “Unexpected” tour at the Torrevieja Auditorium.

THE Unexpected tour is set to hit the high-notes of the Torreveija Auditorium on September 26 at 9pm.

The 42-year-old Spanish singer rose to fame in 2005 with the single, Sola, from her first album, No te olvides de mí.

Following the success of her first album, she was nominated for a Latin Grammy as Best New Artist in 2005.

Navarro is an artist who is constantly searching for new inspiration and continues to fuse Copla, Flamenco and Zarzuela with styles as diverse as Symphonic Pop or Electronic.

‘Unexpected’ is the name of her latest album, which came out in November.

The album cements the unique style of Diana Navarro with her impressive voice, more moving than ever, piercing you with every note and word, her direct poetry touching your emotions.

Her original compositions allows those in attendance to travel through an endless number of sounds and emotions and you can enjoy this unique musical experience in Torrevieja.

Prices begin at €25 and further can be found by clicking the link.

