Rice is the spice of regional life

THE regional government recently launched its Cocina, Comparte, Vive (Cook, Share, Live) campaign, coinciding with World Paella Day.

Videos, advertisements and recipes promoting the region’s rice dishes also showcase the region’s mountains, coast and agricultural while featuring Paella Valenciana, Alicante’s typical Arroz a Banda and Paella de Montaña from Castellon.

The three videos and publicity spots translated into English, German, Chinese and Russian focus on rice recipes, not only demonstrating how to make paella but showing how the rice is grown and processed, together with the sociable way that families and friends gather to enjoy the meal together.

The videos are distributed internationally by Turespaña Tourist Offices as well as the Valencian Community Tourism Board’s online channels.

The video featuring the Alicante speciality Arroz a Banda was filmed near Javea’s Arenal beach. It shows chef Sonia Box and her brother Sergio demonstrating the recipe, who later sit to chat with actor Juan Echanove and the director of Mediterranea Gastronoma, Cuchita Lluch.

The Paella Valenciana video was shot in the La Albufera national park – famous for its freshwater lagoon despite its nearness to the sea – while the Castellon video is set in the inland agricultural area of Vall d’Alba.