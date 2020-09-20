There’s nothing better in wintertime than curling up with a steaming mug of hot chocolate next to a blazing fire — other than making that hot chocolate delicious and boozy, of course. Now, there’s a new hot chocolate trend taking the internet by storm.

The hot chocolate trend that’s taking over the internet couldn’t be simpler to make either.

The recipes for this drink seem to vary online but the basics are the same and you can adapt to your own personal tastes. The general ingredients are- cocoa powder, double cream, and sugar.

Everyone is loving this because you can drink it hot or cold, adding your foam to traditional warm chocolate drink or placing it atop a glass of delicious cold milk. Some people have spiced things up by adding dashes of flavour to the mix such as hazelnut, cinnamon, and even maple syrup. So how do you create the magical-frosting?

2 tbsp hot cocoa mix, 80ml double cream, mix or whisk together until you get the consistency of whipped cream and add sugar to taste.

It’s super simple, which may be a huge problem for most of us this winter as we go up a dress size from overindulging in hot chocolate, you can even add it to your favourite boozy hot chocolate combo!

We hope you enjoyed this article “New hot chocolate trend taking the internet by storm”.

