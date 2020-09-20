Man who lived with 96 cats in an apartment in Gandía evicted

The animal protection group Spama Safor has made an appeal through social networks after this week, the locks were changed on the apartment in which a man lived with all the cats after they sent him numerous notices that he should leave the property.

As explained by the councillor for the Health Department of the consistory, Liduvina Gil, the animals were locked inside and the Town Hall asked the real estate agent to allow them access to be able to remove the felines and transfer them to a shelter.

The 96 cats had to be removed in two groups. This past Friday, September 18, the first 50 cats were removed and on Saturday, the remainder before the whole apartment had to get a very deep clean.

Gil pointed out that the animals were properly cared for and that the house was equipped to keep them, despite the fact that “a flat is not a place to keep 96 cats.”

The councillor has explained that the social services of the Town Hall have taken over the man’s case. In addition, they are waiting for a judicial intervention next week regarding the change of the lock of the house.

Now a solution is being sought for cats, given that the shelter cannot accommodate so many animals in such a short time. Gil has indicated that they are in contact with different associations in charge of the care of the feline colonies in the area, although it is “complicated” as they still have to take care of them “from day to day”.

Therefore, from the Spama Safor they have launched a request through social networks to adopt them. The councillor has detailed that the animals are in good condition and that they are cared for.

Should anybody read this that is able to help they can contact Spama Safor here.

