Madrid will not fine for breaking new restrictions for the first 48 hours and full fines and sanctions will come into effect on Wednesday.

The capital will receive an influx of 200 additional police members to help police the new restrictions that were announced on Friday afternoon.

The new measures, which have been put in place to curb the continual rise of coronavirus infection in the city, will begin on Monday in the 37 highest areas with the highest community transmission.

However, José Manuel Franco, a local Government delegate has identified that the 37 areas face a battle to bring the virus under control for the benefit of everyone.

More than 850,000 people will be subject to the new regulations and therefore police checks will occur regularly in all the affected areas. In the first 48-hours of the new measures being implemented, these will only be advisory stops and will not result in any fines being handed out.

Once the initial 48-hour period is complete then members of the public will be subject to fines if they are caught breaking the restrictions.

Local police officers, who will be supported by members of the National Police and the Civil Guard, will have to work hard to ensure that all of the population is abiding by the new guidance.

Fines and Sanctions for non-compliance will start from Wednesday.

The Government of Madrid has reiterated its intent to avoid a further State of Alarm unless absolutely necessary. They said, “There must be extraordinary circumstances that prevent the maintenance of normality … [and] … at this time the normal exercise of public powers is sufficient to address these extraordinary circumstances”,

The new measures include no meetings of groups, in public or private, of more than six people except in situations cohabitation and work environments. Public venue capacities have also been reduced to a maximum occupancy of 50% with public parks and gardens closed.

