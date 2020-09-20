LONDON is right behind England’s North West and North East Covid-19 hotspots, new modelling is reportedly indicating.

According to Sky News, data from recent days points to the UK capital being just two or three days behind parts of the country now under tighter restrictions due to spikes in new cases of the virus.

Just a few days ago the indications were that London was more like two weeks behind these regions.

The big question is whether Londoners are also going to find themselves subjected to increased controls on their daily lives.

On Friday London Mayor Sadiq Khan made it clear that could well be on the cards.

“The PM has said that we are now seeing the start of a second wave of Covid-19 across the UK.

“Londoners should know that I am extremely concerned about the accelerating speed at which Covid-19 is now spreading in our city”, he tweeted.

Kahn said that he had held an emergency meeting that afternoon with London council leaders, the Government and Public Health England “to discuss the next steps.

“It is increasingly likely that, in London, additional measures will soon be required to slow the spread of the virus”, the Mayor stated.

“We will be considering some of the measures which have already been imposed in other parts of the UK.”

On Sunday the Evening Standard said Khan has reportedly told Boris Johnson there should be new restrictions in the capital from Monday onwards.

The paper said the London Mayor wants to see the implementation of a 10pm curfew on pubs and that he could call on London’s residents to work from home if possible.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has meanwhile told Times Radio he is not ruling out the possibility that Londoners will be urged to avoid the commute.

