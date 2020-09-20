AIR Europa is reducing the frequency of its flight service between Mallorca and Menorca from October onwards.

The airline is reportedly cutting the offer from two flights a day to one between Palma and Mao.

-- Advertisement --



It will be the midday service which remains in operation, taking off from the Mallorca capital at 11.10am and arriving in Menorca 40 minutes later.

It takes off for the return journey to Mallorca at 12.20pm.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Less Mallorca-Menorca flights”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Mallorca, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!