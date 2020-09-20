Improvements all round for Altea’s health centres

ALTEA’S auxiliary health centre in the Old Town reopens on Monday, September 21.

It closed after it was partially flooded during heavy rain at the beginning of September and the town hall took advantage of the need for repairs by making other improvements.

-- Advertisement --



The town hall’s Health councillor, Jose Luis Leon Gascon, explained that these repairs brought to light other issues apart from the damage originally attributed to drainpipes and drains affected by the downpour.

“Please do not throw wet wipes and other objects down the lavatories as these block sewage pipes and are responsible for problems that are very expensive to repair,” Leon Gascon said.

The councillor explained that work has also been carried out at Altea’s principal health centre in Calle Galotxa.

The exterior has been repainted, windows upgraded, and improvements made to the reception area. Partitions were also added to the Covid-19 zone, giving more privacy to patients.