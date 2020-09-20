THE Huercal-Overa theatre has reopened its doors with a thought-provoking exhibition of images focusing on a rare disease.

Titled “Behçet”, the collection of photographs reflect young local artist Francisco G. Tamayo’s own experiences of living with the rare medical condition: an inflammatory disorder which affects multiple parts of the body.

“Every person who suffers from this illness suffers from different pathologies and determined processes”, he explained at the exhibition inauguration.

The young photographer said his idea was to “visualise the illness, demanding more investigation both into this disease and other rare conditions.

“A human being’s spirit of overcoming is the spirit of understanding others”, he added.

Huercal-Overa Deputy Mayor Jose Lopez was one of the local dignitaries who attended the inauguration.

He commented on how the images “really capture” what it must be like to suffer from the disease.

“Looking at the photographs you are feeling the symptoms”, he said.

He encouraged members of the public to go along to the exhibition, promising it leaves no-one indifferent.

Culture councillor Belen Martinez took the opportunity to comment on what is in store at the theatre this autumn now it is finally open once again, six months after the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to close.

“We are reopening the doors to the theatre with an extensive cultural programme dedicated to all kinds of public, with all the health and hygiene measures so that Huercal-Overa residents can come”, she affirmed.

“The council wants to protect all residents who come to the different cultural events”, she continued.

“Our locality has always been a cultural reference point in the province, and we want it to continue as such.”

The Behçet exhibition runs until October 16. Opening hours are from 9.30am to 1.30pm and from 5-8pm Monday to Friday.

