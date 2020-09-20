A handsome golden retriever is not letting his genetic mutation get the best of him as he becomes an internet sensation and sets tails wagging on Instagram.

-- Advertisement --



ENZO VILOA was born with a rare genetic mutation which left him with a “black splotch” of fur on the left side of his face.

However, the unique look sported by the great golden retriever is garnering him a lot of attention with his own Instagram account reaching over 183,000 followers.

All this adulation will have Enzo’s tail wagging in delight.

The three-year-old pup is owned by the Castro family from Texas who share photos and videos on his social media account.

One video shows Enzo dozing off on a bed, all snuggled up in a blanket.

Speaking about her dog, Clarissa Castro said, “Enzo has a genetic mutation, his black splotch!

“He’s special – and who doesn’t like to look at dogs. The mutation doesn’t affect any part of him except for his looks.”

This 15-year-old continued, “We got to meet Enzo and his brothers and we instantly fell in love with Enzo not just because of his marking but because he was the sweetest and most playful puppy.

“There’s so much to enjoy spending time with him, one of my favourite things is that he often falls asleep while tugging on a toy, he’ll just slowly lay down and rest with the toy in his mouth.”

We hope you enjoyed this article “Golden retriever with genetic mutation sets tails wagging on Instagram”, for more quirky news, please click the link.