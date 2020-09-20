Four unemployed people hired by Guardamar City Council thanks to grant

The City Council of Guardamar del Segura has received a huge grant from LABORA which has seen four unemployed people hired within the Council.

LABORA, the Valencian Employment and Training Service, received a huge grant of €45,549.70, within the EMCORP program, for the hiring of four unemployed people.

The four previously unemployed people hired, all under 30-years-old, were registered as job seekers at the Espais Labora de la Generalitat before gaining full-time contracts for six months.

The four people have been split between two type of jobs, with two caretakers of public buildings and two masonry workers being appointed.

A significant amount of public funds have been deployed in order to improve the local economy affected by the Covid-19 health crisis.

Similar programs have been launched by other City Council’s in Southern Costa Blanca in order to help unemployed people to regain employment.

The Department of Economic Promotion has also asked for further grants from the LABORA to help with training and employment, although these have yet to come in.

The City Council for their part have injected their own funds to help companies and entrepreneurs as they look to rejuvenate the economy and employment within Guardamar del Segura.

