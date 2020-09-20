Epstein’s Whistleblower Chef Puts More Pressure on Prince Andrew to Face FBI

Prince Andrew is now under more pressure as Jeffrey Epstein’s chef starts ‘fully cooperating’ with the FBI.

Prince Andrew is under fresh renewed pressure to help with the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes after Epstein’s chef agreed to cooperate with the FBI. Adam Perry Lang worked for the convicted pervert from 1999 to 2003, when Epstein took the Duke of York globetrotting on his private jet. Lang, 52, flew with Prince Andrew on Epstein’s private jet and often catered for the Prince while he worked for the paedophile between 1999 and 2003.

It has been revealed that Lang was on two flights with Prince Andrew in February 1999 and in May 2000, according to court documents. Sources say: ‘The gloves are firmly off. Perry Lang holds information on what took place. They will get as much detail as possible that will help shape any interview they may one day have with the Duke.’

His lawyer Lawrence Lustberg confirmed the chef was helping the FBI. Mr Perry Lang himself added: ‘We have absolutely always been available to the attorneys representing the victims.’ He, Land, had previously denied being aware of any ‘depraved behaviour’ during his four-year term as Epstein’s chef.

Victim pleads for help

The chef, who opened London’s Barbecoa restaurant with Jamie Oliver in 2010, volunteered to assist the FBI after Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked to Prince Andrew three times, wrote to him. She pleaded with the chef: ‘Please don’t be an enabler. Be a hero to me’. Lawyers representing Epstein’s victims said they hope that Lang’s cooperation ‘inspires other witnesses to come forward and help shed some light on Epstein’s dark scheme’.

Two sides to the story

Since the case came to light, there have been two sides to the account, with Prince Andrew fervently denying accusations. First, Virginia Roberts-Giuffre came forward with allegations that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her on three occasions. Both Prince Andrew & Buckingham Palace “categorically deny” the allegations.

Prince Andrew appeared on the BBC to try and clear his name. In a 45-minute interview, Prince Andrew tried to explain his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. While the Palace was satisfied, many people weren’t convinced Prince Andrew was innocent.

It got worse after Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest. This summer, more allegations came out against Prince Andrew. A released deposition from Ghislaine Maxwell’s upcoming trial included allegations that Prince Andrew molested Virginia Roberts-Giuffre with a puppet.

