Epicentre of the Covid pandemic, Wuhan, displays return to a normal life

WUHAN will be forever known as the epicentre of the Covid pandemic that still plagues the planet. However, the situation in the city has already changed so much. Can we take this as a sign of hope?

This weekend images are being posted all over social media that right now are unthinkable anywhere else in the world: these are of clubs full of people, dancing, without a mask or social distance.

China has not registered local infections of coronavirus for several days. The cases that are being detected are all imported.

So now people are beginning to lose their fear. Even more so in the epicentre of the Covid pandemic, where you may least expect this reaction. However, the last local case was in May.

Wuhan also surprised the world with an electronic music party held in a giant swimming pool, where attendees went without masks or social distance.

A series of images were released previously, showing thousands of bathers crammed into several pools at the Maya Beach Water Park in the epicentre of the Covid pandemic and without a mask, something that has drawn multiple criticisms in the social networks.

The park only had permission to house 50 per cent of its capacity after its reopening in June, according to the SDPnoticias.com, which reveals that it did not comply with the measure and even offered half-price tickets for women, which increased the number of attendees.

