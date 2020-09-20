Electric scooter fines

PALMA Local Police issued 100 fines to electric scooter riders during a special campaign.

The police focused on the two-wheel means on transport between September 3 and 9 to ensure compliance with the rules set out in the municipal by-law.

Of these, 73 were sanctions for riding scooters on pedestrian zones, 21 for being on the pavement and six for not wearing a face mask.

