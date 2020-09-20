‘Cut down on the socialising’ plea

THE regional government’s vice-president and spokeswoman Monica Oltra urged Valencian Community residents to cut journeys to a minimum.

Owing to the evolution of Covid-19 in recent weeks, Oltra also recommended “a little less social life.”

-- Advertisement --



Asked whether she believed that the situation in Madrid could affect the Valencia region owing to journeys between both communities, Oltra said the Generalitat was too “occupied and preoccupied” by the situation here to worry about “poking neighbours in the eye.”

The vice-president admitted that Madrid’s Covid infection rate was “unfortunately very high” but went on to say that she was sure the central government’s intervention would help to protect lives not only in Madrid, but throughout Spain.

At the same time she declared that reinforcing the Valencia region’s health system was devised to improve residents’ quality of life, she added, “not so people can come from other places.”

Oltra also announced that the Generalitat’s Inclusive Policies department was preparing to approve €10.9 million in aid to alleviate the “heavy blow” suffered by the region’s care homes during the pandemic by ensuring that the centres could continue to provide services and be able to pay their staff.