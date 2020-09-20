Biciregistro: Alicante residents register their bikes against theft

European mobility week has seen some wonderful initiatives, and the Biciregistro bikes scheme in Alicante was no different. Were you one the residents to register their bike against theft?

THE Alicante Department of Mobility invited bike owners to register their bikes at the special repair workshops in Glorieta Deportista Sergio Cardell.

“Biciregistro” is the name of the Spanish national registry of bicycles and Alicante is already one of the cities with the highest numbers of registered bikes.

The initiative provided the first 100 bikes with free tags.

The tags mean that each bike is equipped with a unique identification code number, hopefully meaning a reduction in the risk of their bikes being stolen.

Bikes registered under the Biciregistro scheme have special stickers placed on the frame of the bikes.

These difficult to remove stickers contain the unique national registry code.

In an exciting move, even if removed, the code from the stickers remains etched on the frame and can be read under UV light.

“Having the bicycles registered is essential for the Local Police to be able to identify them and recover them in case of theft or loss. This is a system that reinforces their security, identifies the bike with labels and a number, thus making it difficult to steal and allowing to trace its location,” explained José Ramón González, Councillor of Mobility in the City of Alicante.

