BBC aims its sights at mid-morning ratings war With ITV as it develops an alternative choice for viewers to This Morning.

BBC is hoping to capitalise on the success of their morning offering by launching their own rival to ITV’s This Morning.

The BBC is said to be developing a mid-morning program that would commence a ratings war between the two stations.

Currently, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby dominate the mid-morning schedule however all that could be set to change.

It has been suggested that the concept for the show would be closely linked to The One Show and could see Stacey Dooley and Rylan Clark take point as the show’s hosts.

The announcement comes during a week where it has been reported the Eamonn and Ruth Holmes may be in the firing line as ITV look to shake up the diversity on the hit This Morning program.

Whilst Good Morning Britain has the controversial and opinionated Pier Morgan to draw in return viewers, the BBC are searching to capitalise on their exceptionally high breakfast viewing figures, which seriously outranks Good Morning Britain, thereby preventing audience members from switching the channel.

A source at the BBC is reported as having said, “The thinking is that if they can put a daytime version of the show on straight after BBC Breakfast, they’ll keep some of those viewers, and will follow the same formula as The One Show but with segments tailored to a new daytime audience.”

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime & Early Peak, has aid, “Following the success of shows such as HealthCheck UK Live, Daily Kitchen Live and Your Money and Your Life with a mix of good company and expert advice reflecting their concerns, we’re excited to be bringing a new daily, topical live programme to BBC1 at 9.15.”

