Four people have been seriously injured following unconfirmed reports of “multiple stabbings” outside a pub in Plymouth.

Armed Police were called to ‘Serious Incident’ near the Railway Inn Pub in the Stoke area of the city just after 10 pm on Saturday night. Police say the man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four people were seriously injured outside the pub. A police spokesman confirmed they had been stabbed.

Officers were called just after 22:00 BST on Saturday night to a serious incident near the Railway Inn on Albert Road. On arrival, four people were found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Derriford hospital. The suspect, aged in his 50s, fled the scene by the time police arrived but was later arrested.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, Devon and Cornwall Police said. Armed officers then attended an address in the Beacon Park area before stopping a vehicle near Ide, on the outskirts of Exeter, where a man was apprehended.

One resident said: ‘I live on Albert Road and drove home to find it closed but explained I lived here. I was told to go in and lock doors. Multiple police cars and emergency services including a helicopter and armed police. This just doesn’t happen in Plymouth.’

We hope you enjoyed this article “Armed Police Respond to “Multiple Stabbings” outside Plymouth Pub”. Police in Birmingham arrested a man suspected of multiple stabbings a week ago.

