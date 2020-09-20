A night under the stars

RED lights flashing on Montgo’s summit late at night were not SOS signals as nearby residents initially feared.

Alerted by residents, two firefighters from Denia’s fire station climbed to the top of the 753-metre mountain to find 11 young people camping out for the night.

-- Advertisement --



There was a fiesta in full swing as nine of them were celebrating a birthday while two others had also decided to spend the night on Montgo.

The flashing red lights were “just a joke” which “was in bad taste,” admitted the youngsters, some of whom had come from as far away as San Juan and Alcoy.

The fireman decided to allow them to remain on top of the mountain for the rest of the night, at part of the Montgo descent would have been too hazardous for them to negotiate in the dark.

The party over, next morning they found the Guardia Civil waiting for them at the bottom of the path, where they took their details and charged them with illegal camping.