US death rate tops 200,000 as cases approach 7 million. The numbers keep climbing with many Americans ignoring public health guidance.

The total number of deaths in the US has surpassed 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic with the US numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases totalling 6,760,654.

Data from NBC News identifies that the landmark death figure was hit on Saturday.

The University of Washington, home to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), has identified another rise in new infections and is predicting a further rise during the autumn and winter months.

This additional surge is estimated to see the American death toll rise to 415,000 by January.

The news comes as US Health official have undertaken a U-turn on previous advice. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now advising that anyone in close contact with an infected person should ensure that they take a test immediately.

Previously they had advised that this was not necessary for people who were not symptomatic.

The clarification that was given on Friday sees the CDC return to its previously released guidelines which has cause some confusion among the public.

However, the advice is reported not to have come from scientists but rather by an update on the CDC website.

It is understood that experts are happy with Friday’s revision and support the new guidance.

Thomas File, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America said, “The return to a science-based approach to testing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is good news for public health and for our united fight against this pandemic,”

In its revised guidance, the CDC says, “Due to the significance of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, this guidance further reinforces the need to test asymptomatic persons, including close contacts of a person with documented SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

It advises people to take a test “if you have been in close contact, such as within 6ft of a person with documented SARS-CoV-2 infection for at least 15 minutes and do not have symptoms”.

