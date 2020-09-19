UK coronavirus cases increase 4,422 on yesterday. The UK Department for Health have announced the rise in confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24-hours of 4,422 cases bringing the national total up to 390,358.

However, only a relatively small proportion of new deaths have occurred totalling 27 in the past 24-hours, however that still brings the UK’s coronavirus-related death total to 41,759.

New figures released today also show that there is a total of 57,500 deaths where COVID-19 has been listed as a contributing factor but not the overall cause of death.

Furthermore, the UK has seen its first reinfections which overshadows hope for a vaccine.

The announcement comes as the Government in the UK has been urged to act quickly and more decisively to curb the spread of the virus across the union. The fear is that a new surge in death numbers will follow a second wave of infections.

Professor Neil Ferguson has identified that the UK is heading for “perfect storm” conditions which would see a sudden and dramatic increase in the current situation.

When speaking on BBC Radio 4 today, Professor Ferguson said, “Right now we are at about the levels of infection we were seeing in this country in late February,”

“If we leave it another two to four weeks, we will be back at levels we were seeing more like mid-March. That’s clearly going to cause deaths because people will be hospitalised.”

He continued, “I think some additional measures are likely to be needed sooner rather than later.”

“We have in some sense a perfect storm right now of people, as they have been told to, getting back to normal, schools reopening, a surge in cases, so therefore the testing system is under strain.”

“So unfortunately, we do have to roll the relaxation of measures back a little bit and get contacts down in the population.”

