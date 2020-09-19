Two Members of the Public Injured During Drugs Chase

Two member of the public injured during drugs chase in Estepona.

A pregnant woman and a cyclist have both been injured in a collision which involved a car full of drugs.

-- Advertisement --



A 4×4 stacked full of drugs tried to flee from police in Estepona resulting in the crash which injured a pregnant woman and a cyclist.

Police managed to detain the driver of the 4×4 before he fled the scene of the crime. They also confiscated the vehicle full to bursting point with cannabis.

The National Police had been watching a number of suspicious vehicles however once the drivers of the two-vehicle realised that they were being followed they took off resulting in a high-speed chase.

As the chase continued, one of the two cars crashed into another vehicle near Castolita on the eastern side of the town. The car was being driven by a young woman in her thirties who suffered a number of injuries.

A nearby cyclist was also injured when one of the packages was throw from the vehicle, striking him.

Officers arrested the driver that cause the crash and confiscated the drugs he was transporting.

The second 4×4 and driver escaped.

Thank you for reading this article “Two member of the public injured during drugs chase”. For more Local and National Spanish news, visit the Euro Weekly News website.