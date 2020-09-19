Tottenham sign Sergio Reguilon in £27m deal while Manchester United miss out.

Tottenham have signed real Madrid full-back, Sergio Reguilon, in a deal totalling a staggering £27m

The completion of the deal sees the La Liga superstar, 23, join up to Tottenham on a five-year deal. Named La Liga’s best left-back last season, Reguilon join Tottenham with a buy-back clause for Madrid in his contract.

Manchester United had also been interested however were not as keen to sign into the buy-back.

More to follow as this story progresses.

