Top 5 Pet influencers on social media are expanding the influencer space , showing that it is not just fashion, travel, health and fitness that get attention online.

The “pet influencer” title is not just for cats and dogs, although the majority of them are, in the past few years, the internet has seen social media platforms welcome hedgehogs, hamsters, horses, and plenty more.

Despite the obvious differences in communication, top pet influencers have engagement rates, sponsorships, and audience followings very similar to their human influencer predecessors.

With devoted parents to help share their stories, these animal influencers have the unique ability to reach animal lovers of all ages and melt all our hearts.

Here we’ve compiled the top 5 pet influencers based on their uniqueness, followings, and charm… Because sometimes it’s not always about the numbers.

Up first is Jiffpom a Pomeranian dog who became an internet sensation with over 10 million followers on Instagram. Also an animal actor, he was featured in the music video for the 2014 Katy Perry song “Dark Horse,” which has been viewed over 2 billion times on YouTube. He first made headlines in 2014 when he set a pair of Guinness World Records for the fastest 10-meter run on hind legs and the fastest 5-meter run on front paws.

Born in Illinois, he moved to Los Angeles in 2013.

Everyone’s favourite hedgehog Mr Pokee this cute hedgehog managed to get more than 1.8 million followers on social media thanks to the fact that the camera loves him and that his owner Talitha Girnus has a lot of creativity. Girnus photographs Mr.Pokee in front of various significant landmarks and breathtaking landscapes, creating adorable photographs that will make just about everybody melts.

Earlier this month, Mr Pokee’s owner shared a post saying that the cute hedgehog has sadly passed, which just broke our hearts. Owner Talitha, however, was fortunate enough to have 5 years with the cutie pie who passed away due to bacterial infection in his blood. Talitha spoke about how amazing the vets had been trying to save Mr Pokee and that her insurance company had been so helpful but sadly there was nothing anyone could do.

Whilst people may think a hedgehog is a little out there as a pet, let us introduce Jill… The squirrel. From rescue animal to Instagram star, 7-year-old eastern grey squirrel Jill has had a life full of adventure. The tenacious squirrel who fell from her nest during Hurricane Isaac in 2012 was taken in by a loving family for recovery and is now a permanent member of the household. Her bio claims she’s a vegetarian, parkour expert whose only fear is the vacuum. We just love her little knitted hats.

Something a touch more traditional in the pet world now with the most famous internet celebrity in the cat kingdom and the grumpiest cat in the world. Although her real name is Tardar Sauce, we all know and love her as Grumpy Cat. With 2.6 million followers we’re not sure why she is so grumpy.

Sticking with traditional pets, Frank the Funny Frenchie has the most ‘whatever’ face seen on a dog, his face is the picture of Monday morning feelings. Frank is a member of a French bulldog family called Manny & Friends, Manny was the first Frenchie, then frank and then brothers Filip and Liam who are rescue brothers born with special needs. This family have been unfortunate enough to know how important pet insurance is. Filip and Liam have suffered numerous health issues since birth which are quite common with French Bulldogs and Frank and his Monday morning face beat cancer back in 2018. Owner Amber Chavez is a huge promotor of animal rights and wellbeing. As a family, they donate and fundraise using their social media platforms and followers to help others. The furry-family are often taking trips together visiting different places, Manny even did a USA tour a few years back. Amber and her tribe of doggys highly recommend taking out insurance for your pets. Whilst it may not seem like an expense that is necessary each month and hopefully, your pet will be fit healthy, anything could happen that could land you in serious financial problems, or lead to you making a decision you could avoid due to costs.

We spoke with Golden Leaves insurance expert Haylee who explained “So many people move to Spain and bring their pets, they get the passports and vaccines sorted and then forget about insurance when they arrive. It’s not surprising really with so much paperwork to organise when you relocate here. We help a lot of ex-pats make the transition with our health insurance for residency applications and I always ask clients about pets, if you’re insuring yourself and family against potentially expensive hospital bills, why not do the same for your pets? And most people intend to they just totally forget until something happens and then of course hindsight’s a wonderful thing.”

On social media, photos and videos of pets are always getting likes and views. Pet has been one of the most popular trends on social media since its birth. So it’s no wonder pet influencers are raking in the money on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

