The One School Rule That The Young Royals Break

THE one school rule that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are allowed to break as the new school year starts.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have lamented the importance of a normal school upbringing for their children repeatedly asserting that the children should receive no special treatment at school, and they should not be referred to by their royal titles.

The couple regularly appear at the school to drop off and pick up the children, just as any other family would do.

As with all educational environments across the UK, and the world at large, there have been a raft of new measures introduced this year to ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff and students alike. The royals have already seen some of their class mate need to self isolate earlier in the year.

Despite being third and fourth in line to the throne, all the new measures are to be followed by all pupils with the exception of one.

All parents are now to drop their children off at the gates to the school and are not allowed to drive onto the school property. That is all except the royals.

The Cambridge family are specifically exempt from this rule and will still drive onto the property to drop off the Prince and Princess.

Royal Expert, Katie Nicholl, wrote in Vanity Fair, “According to one parent, the school has installed numerous Covid prevention measures and parents now have to drop children at the school gates.

“The Cambridges, however, are still able to drive their children into the school grounds.”

It is understood that this is to ensure security measures for the royals rather than an abuse of their privilege.

Katie continues, “While Kensington Palace did not release any images of the children’s first day back, George who has moved into Year 3 and Charlotte who is in Year 1 are said to be thrilled to be back at school with their friends, even though some activities such as swimming have been suspended.”

Another source told Vanity Fair, “[George]… is very popular and has lots of friends, and there’s very little fuss made about who he is.

“Either William or Kate do drop off, and they are always very friendly.”

“William particularly loves to have a chat with some of the other parents and he works out with some of the mums at the Harbour Club after drop off. He’s very chatty and amiable.”

