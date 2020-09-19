MARKET AREA: Eventually to become an entirely pedestrian area. Temporary respite for businesses.

RESPONDING to business-owners’ requests, the town hall modified the times when Plaza Celestino Pons opens to traffic.

Vehicles may currently use the area surrounding the municipal market from 8am until 2pm, when the bollards will go up.

The town hall intends eventually to pedestrianise the entire plaza, but this is impractical at present owing to the presence of heavy machinery and materials that are needed for the ongoing restoration of the San Bartolome church.

