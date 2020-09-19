Spain suffers the highest number of cases in Europe as the second wave takes hold.

Spain now officially has the highest number of cases of any European nation. This week surpassing the 600,000 mark and coronavirus -related deaths soaring passed 30,000.

Madrid alone in the past 24-hours has seen a staggering 5,000 new cases which has resulted in the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, implementing a range of new restrictions for 37 areas of the city. A move which has been met with fervent public resistance and protests.

There have been over 120,0000 diagnoses of coronavirus in Spain in the past fortnight and health officials are concerned. Although the number of tests being carried out is increasing, so too are the number of new positive results. Furthermore, over the past week there has been an uptick in the number of deaths from new infections, however, this current remains comparatively low.

The most recent research data demonstrates that 13% of all tests taken are coming back with a positive result.

The health service in Spain is once again starting to see an increase in the amount of COVID-19 related admissions with 1,229 patients being admitted in the past 24-hours. In places, such as Madrid, with exceptionally high levels of community transmission, hospitals are starting to struggle once again under the strain of the pandemic.

In Madrid there are currently at a total of 21% occupancy in the hospitals from coronavirus patients alone and doctors have expressed worries that, if nothing is done to curb the spread, the situation could quickly become unmanageable and, as such, Madrid would see a collapse in primary care.

As the primary care sector starts to feel the strain of the second wave, 17,000 teachers and education sector works have gone on strike in protest for safer working conditions for both themselves and their students.

Unions have made calls for smaller class sizes, more staff, appropriate protective equipment, and other measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone in education.

